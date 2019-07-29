AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.82-8.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.78. AbbVie also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.82-8.92 EPS.

ABBV traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,975. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.05.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

