Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Set at $72.00 by Raymond James

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) has been assigned a $72.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 574,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,531. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $68.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,845 shares of company stock worth $3,443,221 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,115,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,287,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

