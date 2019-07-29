A. H. Belo (AHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $46.59 million during the quarter.

AHC opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. A. H. Belo has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Chairman Robert W. Decherd purchased 143,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $674,069.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Moroney III sold 27,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $109,841.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 153,944 shares of company stock worth $714,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

