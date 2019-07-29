$689.41 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $689.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the lowest is $601.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $309.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

First Solar stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,168. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $555,262.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,853.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,676,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,483. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,666,000 after buying an additional 422,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 523.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,171 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 986.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,251,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.