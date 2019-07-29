$581.02 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $581.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.00 million and the highest is $590.00 million. Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $619.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 712,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $16,572,079.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,096.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 908,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $21,331,691.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,843.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,871,608 shares of company stock worth $161,995,807. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

