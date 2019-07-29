$510.89 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $510.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $515.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $441.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.96. 1,800,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,171. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,513 shares of company stock worth $4,855,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 112.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

