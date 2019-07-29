$5.76 Million in Sales Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce sales of $5.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.49 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $25.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.37 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.70 million, with estimates ranging from $45.27 million to $94.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,324.04% and a negative return on equity of 337.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 295,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,048. The company has a market cap of $225.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.19. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

