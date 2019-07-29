$494.74 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post sales of $494.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $502.39 million. Incyte reported sales of $521.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.22. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 152.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 213.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 904,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,381 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Incyte by 125.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 433.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.