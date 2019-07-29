3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $183.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from efforts to innovate products, solid demand, restructuring actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Its acquisition of the technology business of M*Modal is benefiting the Health Information Systems business. In the second quarter of 2019, the company's earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. However, on a year-over-year basis, net sales declined 2.6% and earnings were down 28.3%. For 2019, the company reiterated earnings at $9.25-$9.75 per share, down from $10.46 recorded in 2018. Organic sales growth is predicted to be (1)-2%, down from 3.2% in 2018. Forex woes will adversely impact sales by 1% while high tax rates as well as rising costs and restructuring charges might be concerning for 3M. Over the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.77.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.13. 423,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in 3M by 52.6% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

