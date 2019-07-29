$34.09 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to report sales of $34.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.99 million to $34.17 million. Model N posted sales of $39.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $139.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.18 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.93 million, with estimates ranging from $152.52 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 20th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $151,705.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,933.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $74,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 7,886.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 297,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Model N has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $21.95.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

