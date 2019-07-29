334 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.04. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

