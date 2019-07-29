32,934 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Gresham Partners LLC

Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Gresham Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,649 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.