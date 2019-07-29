$301.28 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce sales of $301.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.95 million and the lowest is $295.88 million. GoPro posted sales of $282.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.41 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.44.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $53,870.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,935.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 342,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $2,025,232.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,172,699 shares of company stock worth $19,307,202 in the last 90 days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 90.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,383,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GoPro by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 1,186.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 918,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GoPro by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 2,917,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

