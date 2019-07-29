2,800 Shares in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in bluebird bio by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,892. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.30. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,184.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,620. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.39.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

