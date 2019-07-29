26,838 Shares in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 71.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Home Bancshares by 34.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 639,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $589,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $843,131. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,307. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

