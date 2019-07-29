$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to announce $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.27. Mcdonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,143. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $218.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

