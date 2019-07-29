1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,196 shares during the quarter. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS comprises about 1.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 104,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter.

BMV QTEC opened at $91.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 12 month low of $1,107.50 and a 12 month high of $1,530.00.

