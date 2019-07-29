1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $106,014.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $283,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.22.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

