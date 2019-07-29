19,200 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Farfetch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. 19,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,782. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of -36.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

