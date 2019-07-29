18,020 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. FedEx makes up approximately 3.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $525,728,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 512,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.57. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

