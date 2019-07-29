1,445 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,417,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,082,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 776,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 448,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,040 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $290,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $2,357,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,898.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,390 shares of company stock valued at $19,601,983 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

TRV traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $150.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

