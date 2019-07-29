1,211 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 406.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.96. 237,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,835. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

