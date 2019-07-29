$11.33 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce sales of $11.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.13 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $45.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $46.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.89 billion to $48.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $93.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 1,203,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

