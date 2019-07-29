$101.59 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post $101.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.10 million to $457.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.25 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $544.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.74 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

GLUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $30,274.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,358,778 shares of company stock valued at $57,297,920. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,230 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLUU traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.