$1.05 EPS Expected for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.07. Viacom posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAB. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

VIAB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Viacom has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

