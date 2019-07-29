-$0.59 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 64,389 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1,012.3% in the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,647 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,787. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

