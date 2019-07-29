-$0.36 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of SuperCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

GLYC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,594. The company has a market cap of $396.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

