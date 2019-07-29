-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 489,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,147. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

