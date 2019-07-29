-$0.15 EPS Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pioneer Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%.

PES has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,327,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 151,504 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PES traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 3,922,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

