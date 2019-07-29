-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIFI. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of WIFI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.15. 818,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,838. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $689.32 million, a PE ratio of -538.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07.

In other Boingo Wireless news, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $1,784,979.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,556.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,621.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,756 shares of company stock worth $2,827,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

