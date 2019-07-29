-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Sequans Communications also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 103.20% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.35%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

NYSE SQNS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 360,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.20% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

