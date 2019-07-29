-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Hi-Crush posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hi-Crush.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Hi-Crush stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 691,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,026. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.94. Hi-Crush has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Laura C. Fulton bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Oehlert bought 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

