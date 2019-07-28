ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex and Coinsuper. During the last week, ZPER has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $16,110.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00425522 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000098 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010394 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007570 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,287,201,316 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

