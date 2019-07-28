Zoomba Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $28,177.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005952 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 170.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 19,251,893 coins and its circulating supply is 18,885,710 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

