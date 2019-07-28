Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the 4th quarter valued at $136,526,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Total System Services by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,397,000 after buying an additional 564,126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,668 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,448,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSS. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen cut Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE TSS traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.61. 1,815,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

