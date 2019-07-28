Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $73,639,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $43,479,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $5,946,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $57.33. 1,099,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,453. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

