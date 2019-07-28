Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $90.28 million and $5.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Coinhub and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00288117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.01561446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00118435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Upbit, BitForex, Hotbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC, UEX, Coinone, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinhub, AirSwap, DDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BiteBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Koinex, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Bitbns, WazirX, GOPAX, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Korbit, Huobi, BitMart and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

