Zacks: Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Linx an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 130,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,600. Linx has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

