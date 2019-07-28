Zacks: Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Linx an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Linx Company Profile
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.
