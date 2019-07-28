Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Strong-Buy

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HMST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO Mark R. Ruh purchased 2,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $56,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,087.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $290,070. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

