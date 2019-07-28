Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. 604,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.89.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 7,351 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $465,538.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $1,678,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,839 shares of company stock worth $14,640,633. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,385.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

