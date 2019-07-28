Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.51. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, VP Freda Rose Webb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,270 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,818.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $417,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

