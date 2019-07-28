Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from strong growth in networking business. The company also recently announced the acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia, which will be highly complementary to its already strong Ethernet and PHY businesses. Further, Marvell announced the divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors, which will help it focus on its other high growth areas. However, increasing operational expenses, and weakness in compute demand in cloud, are headwinds. Moreover, export restriction and CPU shortages are expected to keep storage revenues under pressure. Further, the company depends on some big customers for a substantial portion of its net revenues, exposing it to customer concentration risk. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

MRVL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,531,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,918. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,057 shares of company stock worth $8,299,646. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,705,000 after acquiring an additional 533,146 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

