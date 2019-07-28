Zacks Investment Research Lowers GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. GasLog has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. GasLog had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 98,516 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 978,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 70,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

