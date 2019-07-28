Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of VERI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,692. The company has a market cap of $151.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06. Veritone has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 185.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The company’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veritone will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad Steelberg acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,961.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Steelberg acquired 25,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $249,237.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,336.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,142 shares of company stock valued at $915,168 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 17.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth $187,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 2,915.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

