Zacks: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $16.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IDEAYA Biosciences an industry rank of 48 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 13,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,287. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

