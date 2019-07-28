Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 229 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:AKO.B traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.02.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.