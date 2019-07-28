Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. PVH also reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $9.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

PVH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 938,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.50. PVH has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PVH by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

