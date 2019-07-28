Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.58. NetEase posted earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TH Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,757,000 after acquiring an additional 518,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,359,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $214,335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122,622 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 503,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,111. NetEase has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.31.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

