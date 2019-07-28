Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce $322.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.50 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $279.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 14.09%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.99.

MLNX traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.70. 387,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.38. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.54 per share, with a total value of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,462,000 after buying an additional 211,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

