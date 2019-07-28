Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $131,268.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 330,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.55. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

